SC Supreme Court affirms McMaster acted within his authority in suspension of former Councilman Baddourah

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Supreme Court released their ruling affirming the circuit court’s decision in former Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah’s lawsuit against Governor Henry McMaster. On March 13, 2017, Governor McMaster issued an Executive Order that suspended Baddourah after he reportedly got into a domestic violence incident with his wife in the parking lot of a local restaurant. In July 2017, Baddourah filed a declaratory judgment action in the circuit court in which he argued that while the governor can suspend any officer of the state or its political subdivisions, there is an exception for members of the Legislative and Judicial Branches.

Baddourah was reinstated in October 2018 after charges against him were dropped, but he later lost reelection on 2019. His lawsuit against McMaster continued to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

South Carolina Supreme Court upheld the circuit court’s ruling in favor of McMaster, saying “the Governor acted within the scope of his authority in issuing the Executive Order suspending Baddourah from the Columbia City Council,” according to court documents.