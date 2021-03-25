DHEC says some people are not returning for their second vaccine dose

The agency says if you recieved Moderna or Pfizer, then you are not fully protected until you have gotten two doses

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Don’t wait and just as important, don’t forget to get your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is the message coming from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The health agency says they’ve seen a number of people who are not returning for their second shot which can leave you unprotected. Keep in mind, the only vaccination approved by the CDC that is a one time shot, is Johnson & Johnson. Officials say if you receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines you are not fully vaccinated until after you get that second shot.

DHEC posted the following message on social media pages Wednesday asking people to sign up to get their shot.

Vaccine is limited but it’s out there – there are doses for you, so please take the time to get your appointment schedule. These vaccines are safe and effective and they are how we end this global pandemic that’s taken so much from each of us for more than a year now. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) March 24, 2021