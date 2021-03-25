Stop and smell the flowers at the Midlands Spring Plant and Flower Sale this April

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Spring is in the air, and the Midlands Spring Plant and Flower Sale is back at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. The four day sale will run from April 8-10 from 8 a.m.-6-pm. and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 11.

You can shop for plants, garden essentials, state certified produce or even springtime decor. Food vendors will also be present at the event.

The State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia. Both admission and parking for the event are free.