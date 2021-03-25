Sumter PD now considering death of missing woman as hit-and-run with a tractor trailer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says their investigation has lead them to believe that the death of Rebecca Brown was a result of a hit-and-run involving a tractor trailer. Police say video footage shows a tractor trailer truck at about 9:20 p.m. on the night Brown missing. Investigators believe the truck is a white Freightliner Cascadia day-cab model semi-truck pulling a white box-style trailer. Investigators believe the vehicle will have damage to the right front headlight area. An example of the truck style is in the picture below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Brown’s body was found Tuesday in a ditch off South Guignard Road, and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office determined her cause of death to be blunt force injuries sustained during a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. Brown had been reported missing last week after she was last seen walking off from Sumter Stop around 9 p.m. on March 17.