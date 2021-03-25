What Happens to Wine Aged in Zero Gravity

John Farley,

Some folks wanted to know what would happen to wine in zero gravity. So they sent 12 bottles of very expensive French red wine to the International Space Station for a year. The result? Well, since wine tasting is more art than science, the findings are more suggestive than conclusive. Essentially, the expert wine tasters say that the wine in space aged a bit more than the identical batch on earth. Here’s the whole story:  https://www.euronews.com/2021/03/24/chateau-petrus-does-a-case-of-top-notch-bordeaux-really-taste-different-after-being-in-spa?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1616592594

Categories: Weather Blog

