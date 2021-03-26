Facebook CEO testifies before House over policing the platform, role in January 6 insurrection

CNN– Mark Zuckerberg testified virtually before House lawmakers on Thursday, saying Facebook is not responsible the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee grilled Zuckerberg and other social media CEO’s for not policing their platforms.

The Facebook CEO deflected criticism that social media platforms like his did not do enough to moderate online misinformation and extremism.

Ahead of the hearing, an advocacy group put up life sized depictions of the tech CEOs, depicting them as Capitol insurrectionists.