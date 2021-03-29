Benedict College announces partnership with ECPI for cybersecurity program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Benedict College graduates will soon have a leg up in protecting information online. Monday morning, Benedict College announced that, upon the completion of the bachelor of science in cybersecurity degree program requirements, Benedict graduates with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 will be guaranteed admissions to ECPI and receive priority acceptance into the online master of science in cybersecurity program.

Benedict’s cybersecurity program is part of its Criminal Justice Administration and Social Sciences Department