This year marks the earliest that the Kyoto Cherry Blossoms have reached full bloom. And why is that a big deal? Records go back over 1200 years. And yes this is global warming. This trend is clear on the chart below, showing the full bloom dates trending earlier since 1900. Check out the tweet by @capitalweather

Record of cherry blossom bloom dates in Kyoto, Japan date to 812 AD…more than 1,200 years ago. This year’s peak bloom on March 26 was the earliest ever recorded. This is climate change. Article: https:// wapo.st/3rzz2QG