Lexington Police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says they are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in the parking lot of Lexington Place. Police say they were called to the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard on March 22, where a woman told them that a man had exposed his genitals to her.

According to officials, the victim says she was walking back to her car from a nearby store when she saw a man in his car, parked next her and was reclined with his pants down, exposing his genitals to her. Authorities say the victim told them the man was masturbating and was aware that she was walking past his open car window.

Throughout an investigation, police say they determined the suspect to be 49-year-old Dennis Brown. Lexington Police say they have issued a warrant for Brown for indecent exposure.

If you know where Brown is located, contact the Lexington Police Department at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.