Richland County Coroner identifies victim from fatal accident in Hopkins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the victim from a fatal accident in the Hopkins area Saturday night. The coroner says 29-year-old Jason J. Hugenin, of Gadsden, died as a result of the accident that occurred around 9 p.m.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford said.