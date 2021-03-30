Clarendon Co. Sheriff: Five individuals arrested in connection with the theft of catalytic converters

1/5 Stephen A. Dellinger Stephen A. Dellinger Courtesy: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

2/5 William A Ward William A. Ward Courtesy: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

3/5 Joseph M Black Joseph M. Black Courtesy: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

4/5 John W Richburg John W. Richburg Courtesy: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

5/5 Michelle L Rogers Michelle L. Rogers Courtesy: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office









COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, five individuals have been arrested and face charges related to the theft of catalytic converters. Deputies say the incidents occurred during February and March in the Manning and Summerton areas of Clarendon County.

According to authorities, Stephen A. Dellinger has been charged with burglary and three counts of obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully. Officials say William A. Ward faces a burglary charge and two counts of obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully. Authorities say Joseph M. Black and John W. Richburg have been charged with three counts of obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully and Michelle L. Rogers faces a single charge of obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully.

According to officials, a burglary charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, while each count of obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully has a maximum penalty of three years.