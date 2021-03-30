Democrats call for Medicaid expansion in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Inside the Statehouse, Democratic lawmakers are calling for Medicaid expansion in South Carolina. Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus met with the media Tuesday to discuss the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which includes new incentives for states to expand Medicaid.

Senators say it’s the right decision for the state and its citizens. Opponents say expanding Medicaid is a temporary and an insufficient fix to high costs in the health care system.