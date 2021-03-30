How the Moon Helped Dislodge the Stuck Suez Canal Boat

Crews working around the clock made every effort to dislodge the huge boat that was stuck in the Suez Canal – impacting billions in world commerce. But in the end, they needed some help from the heavens. It came in the form of a full moon. Not just any full moon, but a Super Full Moon. That happens when the moon is aligned with the sun (on the opposite side of the earth from the sun) and is closer to the earth than normal. The result is more gravity pulling on the earth’s oceans, which causes the tides to be higher. In this case, they topped out around a foot and a half higher than normal. And that was enough to get the 1300 foot long boat floating again. You can read the whole story here:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanocallaghan/2021/03/30/a-full-moon-helped-to-free-the-stuck-boat-from-the-suez-canal/?sh=4470e75e61a7