Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra coming to the Koger Center May 2

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Jazz music lovers, this event is for you. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis will perform live at the Koger Center Sunday, May 2. The Koger Center for the Arts, the ColaJazz Foundation and the University of South Carolina’s School of Music will help put on the show.

“The ColaJazz Foundation has loved working with the Koger Center and UofSC the past couple of years to consistently present world-class jazz. Bringing to Columbia the world’s greatest and most highly acclaimed jazz artist, Wynton Marsalis, is testament to our successful partnership and the support of our community of jazz fans. Supporting local artists to enriching our city with world-famous jazz artists this May 1st and 2nd festival weekend, exemplifies our collective belief in and the love of our city and our people,” said Mark Rapp, ColaJazz Foundation Executive Director.

Tickets range from $38-$88, and they go on sale Friday morning on the Koger Center’s website. You can also call (803) 251-2222 to get your ticket. Due to the pandemic, the Koger Center is making all tickets fully refundable.

Officials say seating will be socially distanced and face coverings will be required.