LCSD looking for man wanted on multiple warrants

1/3 CORDER, REX JASON Rex Jason Corder Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/3 LCSD RV Theft 1 RV Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

3/3 LCSD RV Theft 2 RV Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest. Deputies say they are looking for Rex Corder on three arrest warrants.

Deputies say Corder is also a person of interest in the theft of the RV pictured above.

If you know where Corder is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.