RCSD investigating shooting on Freshwater Drive that sent a man to the hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Monday night. According to authorities, deputies were called to a home on the 400 block of Freshwater Drive around 6:45 last night. Officials say when they arrived, they found a man lying on the floor just inside the front door.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, and officials say he is still recovering there.

Investigators believe this an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The incident remains under investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, submit a tip to crimesc.com.