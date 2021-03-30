State leaders praise social workers during Social Work Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– March is Social Work Month, both nationally and here in South Carolina. Governor Henry McMaster made the declaration earlier this month. Tuesday morning, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette discussed the importance of social workers at the Statehouse.

This year’s theme is “Social Workers are Essential.”

Some of the services social workers provide include foster care, child protective services, employment and training, as well as adoption and adult protective services.