The COMET to resume bus fares, $1 for Soda Cap connector beginning April 12

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday morning, officials with The COMET say they will be resuming fares for fixed route buses and the DART paratransit services. The COMET says those riding the Soda Cap downtown connector will no longer be able to ride for free. Officials say the Soda Cap will charge $1 for baisc fare, $0.50 for those eligible for half fare and $4 for all day rides.

According to officials with The COMET, seniors 65 and up, persons with disabilities, children age 6-18 are eligible for half fares with proof of age, Medicare card, or The COMET Half Fare ID card. Officials also say children under the age of six will still be able to ride for free.

“As more of our bus operators and the public receive their COVID vaccines, we are carefully returning to normal,” said John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET. “We appreciate our riders’ patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the circumstances of the pandemic together.”

Since March 2020, The COMET has offered rides to passengers free of charge. The transit system says several riders had asked when they would resume charging fares and requested that the Soda Cap Connector charge a fee.

To see an updated fee schedule, visit The COMET’s website.