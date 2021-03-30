West Columbia police try to identify man accused of illegal dumping

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — West Columbia Police needs your help identifying a man they say has been captured on surveillance illegally dumping tires on a private property multiple times. According to authorities between December 2020 and March of this year, the suspect has discarded around 300 used tires at the same location just off of Airport Boulevard in West Columbia.

Authorities say the images were captured from surveillance cameras on the same private property they allege was repeatedly returning to ditch the tires from the back of a maroon and tan two tone Chevrolet Silverado pictured here.

West Columbia Police tell us they have partnered with Palmetto Pride to help them with the ongoing investigation.

If you recognize this man, or the truck he is driving you are urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department by calling 803-794-0721 or you can give an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at www.MidlandsCrimeStoppers.com or submit a tip utilizing the app “P3 Tip Software”.