ABC Columbia speaks with Sheriff Leon Lott about being first SC sheriff to win Sheriff of the Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has been named the 2021 National Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriff’s Association. Lott was nominated for the award by Police2Peace foundation. This means he wasn’t nominated by someone in law enforcement, instead it was someone from the community.

Sheriff Lott says he credits the men and women on his team, saying “it’s a team effort.” Lott says this is the first time a sheriff from South Carolina has ever won the award, and it validates the efforts the department makes.