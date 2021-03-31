Consumer News: A’ja Wilson introduces her luxury candle line, Delta adding back middle seats and more!

CNN– Delta Air Lines says every seat on its flights will go on sale starting May 1. During the height of the pandemic, many U.S. airlines blocked middle seats on flights as a safety precaution. Most of those have already done away with those seating policies. Delta was one of the last. It’s policy will expire April 30.

Small business owners now have more time to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program. On Tuesday, President Biden signed the PPP Extension Act into law. It gives businesses until May 31 to submit applications and gives the Small Business Administration more time to process them. Biden says the program has money left, and about 90,000 businesses are still online. He also says he’s especially focused on including Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina women’s basketball legend A’ja Wilson is launching her own luxury candle line. The names of the candles are “National Champion,” “Rookie of the Year,” “All-Star” and “MVP.” Although there is no website available to buy the candles yet, we do know the line is called “Burnt Wax Candle Company.” Wilson tweeted pictures of her new candles Monday, captioning it “04.02.21,” so be on the lookout.