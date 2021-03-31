Doctor explains why COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Doctors say some women may be thinking twice about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, after rumors circulating online claim it could cause infertility. But doctors also say the vaccine is not designed to harm our bodies.

Local Reproductive Endocrinologist, Dr. Heather Cook, with Coastal Fertility Specialists in Lexington County says she receives questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine from patients daily.

“Most of our patients are not as concerned about long-term issues with the vaccine. Their main concern because they’re trying to get pregnant now is, is this going to hurt their pregnancy or potentially hurt their baby.”

Her answer is no. In fact, Dr. Cook says she recommends her patients, both considering pregnancy and those who are already pregnant, to get the vaccine.

“That’s really a consensus by all of our U.S. both Fertility Societies, and our American College of OBGYN.”

Dr. Cook says while there’s no way of knowing with 100 percent certainty that the vaccine won’t affect fertility in the long-term, she explains how the vaccine works, and why it’s very unlikely.

“Is there any biologic plausibility that this can be harming things that interfere with reproduction later on? Can it permanently hurt sperm? Can it permanently hurt our egg count or our ovaries? Can it permanently cause damage to our reproductive structures, such as uterus? And the way the vaccine works is not thought to affect any of those things,” explains Cook.

According to the CDC, there’s currently no evidence that any vaccines cause fertility problems.