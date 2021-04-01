Governor McMaster signs executive order enhancing recruitment for medical supply manufacturers in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– When it comes to medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment, Governor Henry McMaster wants it made in South Carolina. Thursday, the governor issued an executive order directing the Commerce Department to enhance recruitment efforts of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers in the state.

It also directs state agencies to focus procurement efforts of medicines, medical devices, and medical supplies on those made in South Carolina. The governor says the order will prevent South Carolina from coming up short in the need for PPE in the future, as well as create jobs in the medical field.