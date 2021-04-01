Orangeburg County School District transitioning back to five day in-person learning April 19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning April 19, officials with the Orangeburg County School District say they will be transitioning back to a five day in-person learning week for students. Students still have the option to finish the rest of the semester through Orangeburg Online if they choose.

With this announcement, students will return to the classroom five days a week, but will be dismissed two hours early on Fridays to allow for meal distribution for virtual learners.