Sumter woman charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has accused of having sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old boy was arrested. Authorities say 23-year-old Brittany Leona Busques was arrested on March 26 and has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on or between December 1-25 of 2020.

“This was very disturbing to learn about,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We are working to get more information about this incident to ensure Busques is prosecuted to the full extent of the law for her actions.”

According to authorities, Busques was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center, where her bond was denied.