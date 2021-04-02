A Small Piece of the Wright Brothers’ Plane Will Fly on Mars

The first powered flight on Mars will have a small piece of the plane from the first powered flight here on earth. The wings on Write Brothers’ plane were covered in canvas. A small strip of that canvas was donated by the museum in Ohio that houses the artifacts from the first planes the Wright Brothers flew.

Here’s the whole story.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kionasmith/2021/03/31/a-piece-of-the-wright-flyer-is-about-to-fly-on-mars/?sh=4e3f66704969