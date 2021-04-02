Donate Life SC encourages you to register as an organ donor during Donate Life Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, Donate Life South Carolina announced its calendar of events for National Donate Life Month. Leaders from the non-profit, We Are Sharing Hope SC and the Department of Motor Vehicles were also at the press conference to celebrate their partnerships with the campaign.

National Donate Life Month is meant to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. The month also honors those that have saved lives through the gift of donation. In addition to the events planned throughout the month of April, South Carolina landmarks, hospital systems and universities will be lit up blue and green to pay tribute to donors and the campaign’s mission.