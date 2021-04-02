SCSO: Three men facing trafficking charges after deputies find various drugs, more than $100,000 in storage units

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says three men were arrested on Tuesday after deputies seized various drugs and over $100,000 in storage units belonging to two of the men. Deputies say they arrested 30-year-old Tyrell Billups, 25-year-old Isharaah Burgess and 20-year-old Deandre Funchess-McClam following an investigation at a public storage facility on the 1200 block of Camden Highway.

Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for Funchess-McClam’s storage unit after they found cocaine in his posession. Officials say they seized 927.7 grams of cocaine from this unit. Officials say they found 147.7 grams of fentanyl in Billups storage unit after they obtained a warrant as well as 1.15 grams of crack cocaine, 17.88 grams of cocaine and 348.11 grams of marijuana in a third storage unit. Officials say Burgess was arrested at the scene after he tossed away a bag of marijuana while trying to evade law enforcement.

According to authorities, a total of 945.58 grams of cocaine valued at approximately $94,560; 1.15 grams of crack cocaine valued at approximately

$115; 348.11 grams of marijuana valued at approximately $3,480; and 147.7 grams of fentanyl valued at approximately $21,416.50 were seized from the individuals and the three units. Investigators say they seized $102,809 in cash from the individuals and storage units.

Deputies say Billups is charged for trafficking fentanyl, more than 1 ounce and for violation of house arrest. Authorities say Funchess-McClam faces a charge of trafficking cocaine and Burgess is charged for trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.