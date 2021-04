Adults can get their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment Wednesday at Calhoun County High School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg Regional Medical Center is holding a vaccination event Wednesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone 18 and older who wants the vaccine, can get one. The vaccines will be distributed on a first come first serve basis at Calhoun County High School.

Those interested are asked to bring ID. If its your second shot, bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card.