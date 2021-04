Highway Patrol: Vehicle caught on fire on I-26 in Calhoun County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle caught on fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Calhoun County. Authorities say the fire came after a two car collision.

Trooper Tyler with SCHP tweeted a video of the fire which at one point blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26, near mile marker 126.

Calhoun County: Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near the 126 mile marker are blocked due to a collision. One vehicle is on fire. @WLTX @wachfox @abc_columbia @wis10 @TheTandD pic.twitter.com/VDijaUpGF3 — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) April 6, 2021

After more than two hours, the right lanes are now open.