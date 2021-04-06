One of the women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual harassment speaks publicly Tuesday

CNN– Deshaun Watson has been sued for sexual harassment by 22 different women. One of the alleged victims went public Tuesday. Massage Therapist Ashley Solis said she was sexually assaulted by Watson on March 30, 2020.

She says she is suffering from “panic attacks, anxiety and depression” as a result of the Houston Texans quarterback’s actions. She proceeded to say “I can no longer practice the profession that I love the most, without shaking during the session.”