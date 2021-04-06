The COMET Executive Director John Andoh resigns

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The executive director of The COMET has resigned. A spokesperson for the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority announced the resignation of John Andoh.

According to the authority’s board chairman, during his time as executive director, Andoh negotiated an agreement with the University of South Carolina, expanded access to grocery stores and led the bus system through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank John for the work he has done for The COMET,” said Chairman of the Board, Derrick Huggins. “During his time as Executive Director, John negotiated a new UofSC Agreement for The COMET to operate their transit services, implemented a mobility program which partners with taxis, Uber and Lyft for individuals 65+ and/or with disabilities and expanded grocery store transportation for those who reside in food deserts. He also helped steer The COMET through the COVID-19 pandemic implementing health and safety protocols to keep drivers and passengers as safe as possible while continuing service during these critical times.”

According to officials, Director of Administration & Operations LeRoy DesChamps will serve as the interim executive director while The COMET looks for a replacement for Andoh.