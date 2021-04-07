DHEC: Rabid raccoon found in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a raccoon found in Camden tested positive for rabies on Tuesday. Officials say the raccoon was near the 1400 block of Fair Street near Rectory Square Park and the 1000 block of Fair Street near City Hall Park.

Officials say the raccoon is now deceased.

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.