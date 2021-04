The drought in the Western United States is getting worse. It’s the most widespread since the summer of 2013. Mountain snowpack, which is an essential source of water for Western rivers and reservoirs, has declined by an average of 15-30% across the West since 1955. This is a direct result of Global Warming.

Here’s a link to the whole story: https://medialibrary.climatecentral.org/resources/drought-and-western-snowpack