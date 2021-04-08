Kershaw deputies searching for man identified as suspect in shooting at Hermitage Trailer Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man who was identified as a suspect in Wednesday night’s shooting at Hermitage Trailer Park in Camden. Deputies say they are looking for 27-year-old Timmy Deandre Bennett after two people were shot in the trailer park.

Authorities say neither of the victim’s injuries were life threatening.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at crimesc.com.