Mack Anglin Pitches Tigers To 6-1 Win Over Virginia

CLEMSON, S.C. – Mack Anglin pitched 6.0 strong innings of one-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 6-1 victory over Virginia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 15-11 overall and 9-7 in the ACC. The Cavaliers dropped to 14-15 overall and 6-13 in ACC play.

Anglin (1-1) earned his first career win and set a career high for innings pitched while allowing just one hit, no runs and no walks with six strikeouts in 76 pitches. He also did not allow a Cavalier to advance past first base. Mat Clark pitched 3.0 innings to record his second save of the year. Cavalier starter Andrew Abbott (3-5) suffered the loss, as he gave up eight hits, five runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers jumped on the scoreboard first in the third inning with three runs, capped by Adam Hackenberg’s two-run single with two outs. The Tigers added two runs in the fourth inning on run-scoring singles by Elijah Henderson and James Parker.

The Cavaliers did not get their first hit until the sixth inning, when Zack Gelof reached on an infield single with two outs. Virginia then dented the scoreboard in the seventh inning with a run. Kier Meredith grounded a run-scoring single in the eighth inning.

The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.