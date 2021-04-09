Prisma Health terminates plans to buyout Providence Health and Kershaw Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health will no longer move forward with plans to buyout Providence Health, Providence Health Northeast in Columbia and Kershaw Health in Camden. Prisma announced Friday they will not pursue plans to acquire those systems, in addition to a freestanding emergency room in Fairfield County.

Last March, Prisma announced plans to make the move, but now say it is terminating the buyout “due to significant delays and challenges with the federal trade commission and state regulatory authorities.”