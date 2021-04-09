Those who bought Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” can get a refund, following settlement with Nike

CNN– People with buyer’s remorse about dropping more than $1,000 for a pair of “Satan Shoes” are in luck, they can get full refunds. Anyone who bought one of the 666 pairs of Nike Air Max 97s altered by Studio Mischief can get a full refund.

It’s part of a settlement the studio reached with Nike, which did not authorize the shoes.

Mischief put satanic symbols on the shoes in a partnership with rapper Lil Nas X to help promote one of his songs.