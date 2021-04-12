Lexington PD asking for help identifying suspect who attempted to break into a Food Lion
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying an individual accused of attempting to break into a Food Lion on April 3. Police say the individual attempted to break the glass on a door to the store and fled the scene once the grocery store’s alarm was activated.
If you know who this individual is or have any information about this incident, call Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514.