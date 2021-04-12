Lexington PD asking for help identifying suspect who attempted to break into a Food Lion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying an individual accused of attempting to break into a Food Lion on April 3. Police say the individual attempted to break the glass on a door to the store and fled the scene once the grocery store’s alarm was activated.

If you have information about this case please contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514. pic.twitter.com/lfMRsW8AZb — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 12, 2021

If you know who this individual is or have any information about this incident, call Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514.