No one is hurt after a building fire on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service says no one is hurt after a building fire on Saturday.
Authorities say it happened on the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard, where they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a saw mill at the location.
Firefighters say they had to use hand line and aerial water attack operations to extinguish the fire.
According to investigators, the building is a total loss, but they were able to save several tractors and a semi.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.