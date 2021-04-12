No one is hurt after a building fire on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service says no one is hurt after a building fire on Saturday.

Authorities say it happened on the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard, where they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a saw mill at the location.

Firefighters say they had to use hand line and aerial water attack operations to extinguish the fire.

According to investigators, the building is a total loss, but they were able to save several tractors and a semi.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

