Clemson falls to College of Charleston 13-6

CLEMSON, S.C. – College of Charleston broke open a close game with four runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 13-6 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Cougars improved to 13-14, while the Tigers dropped to 15-14.

After the Cougars scored a run in the third inning, Tanner Steffy led off the top of the fourth inning with a home run to double their lead. James Parker led off the bottom of the fourth inning with his seventh homer of the year, then Luke Stageberg led off the fifth inning with a home run. After a 43-minute lightning delay, the Cougars scored three more runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Steffy belted a solo homer, his second of the game and season. Parker grounded a two-out single to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Max Wagner did the same in the eighth inning, then the Cougars added six insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning before Jonathan French hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the bottom of the ninth inning.