Multiple events promise to keep the Midlands bustling

(ABC News) — If you are looking for something to do, we have you covered with various events that will keep the Midlands bustling over the next few days and you can join in on the fun.

Book your calendars for a good cause because the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia is hosting a Royal Rumble Charity Bike Ride.

The ride will take place Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Lake Murray area from 10am until 4pm.

Riders will go to 5 locations to collect poker cards, and the rider with the best hand will win $500-dollars!

Registration is $20-dollars per rider, and $10-dollars for passengers. You can click on the link

HERE to register

If you’re on the hunt for a fun summer job, Georgia’s Six Flags White Water is hiring for the 2021 season!

The theme park has just announced to $15 an hour Six Flags is looking to hire team members from lifeguards, to security, retail and more!

If you are interested, applicants must be at least 16-years-old and can apply by clicking on the link HERE

Spring has Sprung and the Columbia Museum of Art is launching an brand-new art blossoms exhibit and museum fundraiser this week.

From Wednesday through Sunday, you can experience fine art, flowers, garden clubs and designers

they have a bunch of different events, beginning with the opening celebration Wednesday night at 6.

tickets are $15 and they include floral-inspired food, drinks, and live music outside on Boyd Plaza.

They have nearly a dozen other events throughout the weekend, like art classes and brunches, with a range of admission prices. To reserve your spot, visit their websiteHERE