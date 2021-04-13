Nike looks to reduce waste by introducing shoe resell program

CNN– If you have a pair of Nike shoes just sitting in your closet, you might be able to give them back. Nike has announced it’s accepting newly bought shoes that have been gently worn or have a manufacturing flaw. Shoes have to be returned within a 60-day window from the date of purchase. Then the company will clean, fix and resell them at select stores at bargain prices.

Nike says it started the resell program to help reduce its waste footprint.