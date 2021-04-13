Prisma Health pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Prisma Health announced that they are pausing their use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration made the recommendation to pause the vaccines use due to concerns about blood clots. Earlier Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said they are putting an immediate pause on the vaccine’s distribution.

According to officials, Prisma Health has used the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for their mass vaccination efforts, including at hospitals and mobile vaccine clinics. Prisma says they did utilize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a limited basis for housebound individuals and others who may be more difficult to reach, due to the fact that the vaccine is single-dose and does not need to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures.

Prisma continues to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated, and says Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are widely available throughout the state.

