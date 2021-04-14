Kershaw County Coroner identifies victim who died after accident with 18-wheeler

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is releasing the name of a woman who died as a result of a car accident with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning. Kershaw County Coroner David West says they victim was 33-year-old Jennifer Moseley.

Around 6:14 a.m., officials say they were called to U.S. 521 North of Camden for reports of a head on collision. Investigators say Moseley was driving a Toyota 4 Runner and was passing a vehicle when she struck an 18-wheeler head on, ejecting her from her vehicle. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt. The coroner says Moseley was pronounced dead on the scene at approximately 6:57 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.