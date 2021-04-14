Lexington County man sentenced to 28 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Lexington County man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes with a minor. Officials say 50-year-old Donald Price plead guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Officials say the charges stem from a 2016 investigation into the distribution of child porn. Investigators say they determined Price as a suspect and executed a search warrant at his home, which led them to a previously unknown child victim who they were able to rescue. Authorities say they found recordings Price had made of himself abusing the child on multiple occasions.

According to officials, Price was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge and 10 years for sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials say the sentences will be ran concurrently.