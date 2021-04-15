Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office: Deputy find over 100 grams of meth after man flees from attempted traffic stop

1/2 Justin Soloman Yancey Justin Soloman Yancey Courtesy: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Calhoun Co Motorcycle Drug Find Drugs found during incident Courtesy: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who was found to have over 100 grams of methamphetamine, among other drugs, after he fled from an attempted traffic stop.

Deputies say 31-year-old Justin Soloman Yancey, of St. Matthews, was driving an unregistered motorcycle with a 33-year-old woman also on board. Deputies say they attempted to pull Yancey over when he dumped the motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot. According to officials, a deputy ran him down and was able to bring him into custody.

According to investigators, Yancey was found with a total of 112 grams of methamphetamine, 32 grams of marijuana and 6.2 grams of cylocibin mushrooms among other drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Yancey is also wanted out of Georgia for violating his probation.

Officials say Yancey will face methamphetamine trafficking charges among others. Authorities say Yancey’s passenger was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment.