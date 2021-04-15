Jonathan Pentland suspended from instructor duties at Fort Jackson, pending completion of investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Thursday afternoon, officials with Fort Jackson said that Jonathan Pentland has been suspended from instructor duties, pending the outcome of the criminal charges he faces. Pentland was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with assault and battery third degree.

“Soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. “Fort Jackson continues to work with and support Sheriff Lott, our local law enforcement professionals, and community & civil leadership as this case moves forward.”

Officials say Pentland was transferred to Fort Jackson authorities late Wednesday evening from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

