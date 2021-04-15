Midlands firefighters participate in swiftwater training days to prepare for water rescues

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Warmer weather is on the way, and firefighters are suiting up in preparation for the water recreation season on the river. Multiple agencies, including Columbia and Lexington Fire, are conducting their swiftwater training days which include swimming drills, shore-based rescue, boat operations and more.

Lexington Fire officials say last year was probably one of their busiest years for water rescue, and that’s why Columbia Fire Captain Andy Stener encourages all South Carolinians to be careful on the water.

Dominion Energy comes out every April to power up the Lake Murray dam , to help create the best training environment for these firefighters.