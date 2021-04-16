Several community cleanup events planned in the Midlands Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to make your community a nicer place to live. Sumter, Lower Richland, and Orangeburg are all hosting community clean up events Saturday.

The City of Sumter’s event runs from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce.

In Lower Richland, you’re asked to meet at the sheriff’s department substation on Lower Richland Boulevard. This event will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Click here for more information.

In Orangeburg, volunteers are meeting at Jamison’s Pharmecy on Goff Avenue. This event scheduled to last from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. You can find more information about this event here.