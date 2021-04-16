Several community cleanup events planned in the Midlands Saturday

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to make your community a nicer place to live. Sumter, Lower Richland, and Orangeburg are all hosting community clean up events Saturday.

The City of Sumter’s event runs from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce.

In Lower Richland, you’re asked to meet at the sheriff’s department substation on Lower Richland Boulevard. This event will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Click here for more information.

Richland County Cleanup April 17

Source: @RCSD – Twitter

In Orangeburg, volunteers are meeting at Jamison’s Pharmecy on Goff Avenue. This event scheduled to last from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. You can find more information about this event here.

Ocso Neighborhood Cleanup

OCSO Community Clean-Up
Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Categories: Local News, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts